GIMICCI's Pop-Up Is Soho-Certified

Written by Sam Cole in Stores
Building a successful brand in 2022 is a mission of many phases. Several foundations require setting to ensure the business holds weight; to ensure it takes visibility in an oversaturated market. GIMICCI, self-tasked with infiltrating the world of Italian-made luxury, is settling into its stride, and now, it's leaving its stamp on the street of London with its first pop-up store.

There's no sugarcoating it; fashion is oversaturated. Thanks to the internet, the building blocks needed to establish a brand, physically and logistically, are open source. Crafting an experience that opens doors to fashion's most desirable spaces, however, takes a labor of love.

An examination of GIMICCI's output over the last year shows a self-awareness of this requirement. Success in fashion comes at the meeting point of meticulous craft, attention to detail, and the birth of community. With its Soho pop-up, GIMICCI executes the three with finesse.

Situated at 9 Walkers Court in Soho, London, the pop-up gives the brand its first physical presence, allowing a fledging community and curious shoppers to examine modern Italian luxury firsthand.

Within the space's walls, you'll find highly anticipated products such as the lambskin leather Flight Jacket, leather and wool Varsity Jacket, and hand-painted Kurabo Japanese Denim Jacket, alongside the brand's selection of jeans, tees, and more.

Several new pieces of outerwear, seen for the first time via the store, craft an exclusive experience for those that venture inside. Already proven head-turners, the Goose Down Parka boasts luxurious hardware, serving an unmistakable look in understated monochrome palettes, as well as a statement red finish.

The GIMICCI Soho pop-up will continue to run until December 10.

