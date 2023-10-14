Sign up to never miss a drop
Girls Don't Cry May Be Tearing Up for Another Dunk

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Word on the street is that Verdy's Girls Don't Cry brand and Nike Skateboarding (SB for short) will join forces for another collaboration.

According to rumors, Girls Don't Cry and Nike SB plan to take on the Dunk Low yet again following a sought-after spins on the popular silhouette in 2019. P.S. Verdy also revisited the model for a stealthy collaboration involving his Wasted Youth label in 2021.

Like the previous delivery, Girls Don't Cry will include a Dunk for the masses to enjoy (if they can cop) and a Friends & Family exclusive colorway that's just for, well, whoever Verdy classifies as friends and the fam.

Outside of general word on the two's linkup, Verdy and Nike are doing a good job keeping the project under wraps for the most part. There aren't any photos of the shoe, details on key features, or even whispers of a color palette. However, I suspect the Dunk will incorporate Girls Don't Cry's famous red shade somewhere alongside its unmistakable logo and hearts motifs.

But we do know Girls Don't Cry's Dunk is rumored to drop sometime in 2024. Perhaps another February drop like the previous pairs? Hmm.

It's been a big year for Verdy. On top of maintaining his beloved labels Girls Don't Cry and Wasted Youth, the designer got into his creative director bag, securing the artistic role for Budweiser Japan and the K-pop phenomenon BLACKPINK.

Looking ahead to 2024, it seems like Verdy will also continue to slam-dunk it with his achievements (yes, pun intended).

  • Image on Highsnobiety
