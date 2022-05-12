Flop of the Week: goop's $120 Diaper Prank

On May 11, 2022, Gwyneth Paltrow played herself.

The actor, who in recent years has neglected her career to dispense bad health advice through her "wellness" company goop, pulled a little prank on the internet — and it didn't go quite as planned.

On Instagram, goop announced the launch of a very goop-ian new product: the Diapér, an alpaca wool-lined pull-up for babies to poop and pee in. Priced at $120 for a pack of 12, the Diapér also features fastenings made of amber gemstones ("for their emotional cleansing properties") and a jasmine-bergamot scent ("for a revitalized baby").

Though the post appeared to dazzle a few blue-check-verified profiles, most commenters picked up on the gag. Confirming suspicions, goop followed up with a video in which Paltrow herself explains: "The Diapér is a fake product meant to shed light on a real problem. Despite the absolute necessity of diapers, in 33 states they aren't treated like an essential item. They're taxed like a luxury good."

Basically, the entire thing is a PR stunt to draw attention to the diaper tax, a totally ridiculous charge that hits families in need the hardest. goop's explanatory post urges followers to donate to Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that provides diapers and other necessities to children living in poverty.

To be crystal clear: Baby2Baby does important work, and it's great that goop and Paltrow may have redirected some of their following to the organization.

Still, the prank flops when you consider goop's history of spewing misinformation — remember when Paltrow sung the praises of jade "yoni eggs" and vaginal steaming, both of which are dangerous? — and the fundamental reality that goop releasing a luxury diaper sounds pretty darn realistic.

After all, goop's website is home to novelties including but not limited to: a $2,000 heated gemstone mat for your chakras, a $1,249 dildo, and an $170 yoga mat "infused with infused with Ayurvedic herbs and botanicals."

Another quick note: Paltrow protesting the inaccessibility of diapers rings hollow when goop's vertical dedicated to food — another basic necessity — is a hotbed of smoothies made with $58 "Superpowders" and $49 protein supplements.

Paltrow really thought she was onto something with the Diapér and for that, I express my condolences. Instead, the prank backfired by proving that goop will always be our out-of-touch queen.