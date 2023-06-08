Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Dive into Summer 2023 With The Best Nike Swimwear

Words By Alek Rose

Summer is around the corner and your summer checklist is hopefully getting shorter by the day. Caps, lightweight shirts, sunglasses, and sandals are hopefully already catered for. But there’s one category that you can never have enough of: swimwear.

Of course, when it comes to activewear, Nike has planted a big, Swoosh-shaped flag in the ground already, offering great-looking pieces at a price that’s hard to argue with. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Nike swimwear for men and women to dive into summer 2023.

From swim shorts to board shorts, tank tops, and bikinis, there’s Nike swimwear for all styles.

Shop the best Nike swimwear for summer 2023 below.

Cargo Swim Volley Shorts

Cargo Swim Volley Shorts

Cargo Swim Volley Shorts

$66

Nike

Buy at Nike

Most of the best swim shorts double up as great everyday shorts, too. This pair of cargo shorts does just that.

Swim Board Shorts

Swim Board Shorts

Swim Board Shorts

$64

Nike

Buy at Nike

With the Y2K trend going absolutely nowhere this summer, we're wondering whether lengthy board shorts might see a resurgence too.

Swim Volley Shorts

Swim Volley Shorts

Swim Volley Shorts

$74

Nike

Buy at Nike

If you're looking for a sleeker, more modern fit, though, opt for this mid-thigh pair.

Sleeveless Hydroguard Swim Shirt

Sleeveless Hydroguard Swim Shirt

Sleeveless Hydroguard Swim Shirt

$32

Nike

Buy at NIKE
Short-Sleeve Hydroguard Swim Shirt

Short-Sleeve Hydroguard Swim Shirt

$42

Nike

Buy at Nike

Many swimmers aren't about the chest-out life, and if you count yourself in that group, then be sure to browse through Nike's Hydroguard pieces. They are lightweight and unimposing pieces of modern swimwear.

Belted Packable Swim Trunks

Belted Packable Swim Trunks

Belted Packable Swim Trunks

$60

Nike

Buy at Nike

The sun's out and you're about to jump, head-first, into a body of water. It's safe to say that moods are positive, so why not cop a colorway to match?

Volley Swim Shorts

Volley Swim Shorts

Volley Swim Shorts

$50

Nike

Buy at Nike

Not looking to make a splash with bold pink shorts? This pair of classic black shorts will fill that gap.

One Piece Swimsuit

One Piece Swimsuit

One Piece Swimsuit

$64

Nike

Buy at Nike

While most Nike swimwear looks to basic designs that revolve around the sleek sportswear blueprint, this One-Piece Swimsuit looks altogether more experimental. Get a luxury swimwear look without the price tag.

V-Neck Bikini Top

V-Neck Bikini Top

V-Neck Bikini Top

$50

Nike

Buy at Nike

The best bit about bikinis is mixing and matching them. This understated top will go with a wide range of colored and patterned bottoms.

Tie-Back One-Piece Swimsuit

Tie-Back One-Piece Swimsuit

Tie-Back One-Piece Swimsuit

$80

Nike

Buy at Nike

A bold print goes a long way when it comes to swimwear. Even without an eye-catching colorway, this swimsuit turns heads.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Finally, a Shirt to Commemorate 'Barbie' & 'Oppenheimer's Shared Release Date

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Enter The House Of Acne Paper

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Dover Street Market's "Market Market" Sale Finally Returns to NY

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    What Is "Market Market," DSM's Ultra-Rare Archive Sale?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Teddy Santis' New Balance Line Is Dropping Killer USA-Made 990 Sneakers

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    McDonald's & Nike Dunks – That's the Ben Affleck Way

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023