Grimes & Elon Musk Flex Awful Baby-Naming Skills Again

Once again, Grimes and Elon Musk have put their unrivaled baby-naming skills to work, intractably scarring a second child for life.

In a new Vanity Fair interview, the Miss Anthropocene artist (who may or may not be dating Chelsea Manning?) accidentally revealed that she and Musk secretly welcomed a second child, a daughter, in December via surrogate.

Her name? Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, or "Y" for short.

The extremely tiring moniker pairs perfectly with X Æ A-XII Musk, Grimes's one-year-old son.

The name, which Grimes described as "fire," is a mash-up of references to supercomputing terms, deep space, and Lord of the Rings.

In case you need a refresher: X Æ A-XII is comprised of similarly nerdy elements, including an elven spelling of AI (artificial intelligence) and the Lockheed A-12, a precursor to Grimes and Musk's favorite aircraft, the SR-17.

Now, this is not an attack on the happy parents — famous people giving their children embarrassing names is a well known, well documented phenomenon.

Example: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have a son and daughter named Moses and Apple, respectively.

Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz: Bronx Mowgli.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale: Zuma Nesta Rock.

Lucky Blue Smith (not celebrity spawn, just a model from Utah) and Stormi Bree Henley (the daughter of a reality competition show winner) hit us with the trifecta: Gravity Blue, Rumble Honey, and Slim Easy, which may or may not also be menu items at Juice Generation.

And of course, the celebrity baby name to end all celebrity baby names: Kim and Kanye's North West.

What happened to tried-and-true classics like Mary or Bob? Are they too normcore for the rich and famous? Once your Instagram follower count hits 100,000, are you required to name your offspring a random noun?

And should we, as a society, continue allowing celebrities to name their own children?