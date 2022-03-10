Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Grimes & Elon Musk Flex Awful Baby-Naming Skills Again

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Once again, Grimes and Elon Musk have put their unrivaled baby-naming skills to work, intractably scarring a second child for life.

In a new Vanity Fair interview, the Miss Anthropocene artist (who may or may not be dating Chelsea Manning?) accidentally revealed that she and Musk secretly welcomed a second child, a daughter, in December via surrogate.

Her name? Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, or "Y" for short.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The extremely tiring moniker pairs perfectly with X Æ A-XII Musk, Grimes's one-year-old son.

The name, which Grimes described as "fire," is a mash-up of references to supercomputing terms, deep space, and Lord of the Rings.

In case you need a refresher: X Æ A-XII is comprised of similarly nerdy elements, including an elven spelling of AI (artificial intelligence) and the Lockheed A-12, a precursor to Grimes and Musk's favorite aircraft, the SR-17.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, this is not an attack on the happy parents — famous people giving their children embarrassing names is a well known, well documented phenomenon.

Example: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have a son and daughter named Moses and Apple, respectively.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz: Bronx Mowgli.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale: Zuma Nesta Rock.

Lucky Blue Smith (not celebrity spawn, just a model from Utah) and Stormi Bree Henley (the daughter of a reality competition show winner) hit us with the trifecta: Gravity Blue, Rumble Honey, and Slim Easy, which may or may not also be menu items at Juice Generation.

And of course, the celebrity baby name to end all celebrity baby names: Kim and Kanye's North West.

What happened to tried-and-true classics like Mary or Bob? Are they too normcore for the rich and famous? Once your Instagram follower count hits 100,000, are you required to name your offspring a random noun?

And should we, as a society, continue allowing celebrities to name their own children?

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Carhartt WIPRedford Bandana Black
$40.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
ConverseChuck 70 Lime Twist Egret Black
$95.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Hatton LabsRound Hoop Earrings Silver
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nicholas Daley’s Met Gala Look for Leon Bridges Is All About Deep Cuts
  • The Next Great Aimé Leon Dore New Balance Is a Wild, Wet Wonder
  • The World's Coolest Brands Crave New Balance's Most Normal Shoes
  • Handwritten Valentine's Day Letters, From Valentino & Dream Baby Press
  • Aimé Leon Dore's Beautiful New Balance Dad Shoes Are Worth the Wait
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now