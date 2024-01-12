Sabato De Sarno's Gucci Menswear Debut Hits Milan

Sabato De Sarno will make his menswear bow as the creative director of Gucci on January 12 when he presents his Fall/Winter 2024 collection on day one of Milan Fashion Week.

De Sarno, who filled the void left by the departing Alessandro Michele almost 12 months to the day, is expected to take Gucci menswear on an alternate route to the one Michele was headed, starting with his “Ancora” collection, the same title that was also given De Sarno debut women’s collection he presented midway through last year.

Ahead of De Sarno’s inaugural menswear show, Gucci’s social platforms have been busy teasing the show with a myriad of enigmatic posts that are accompanied by equally-as-perplexing captions.

So, what can we expect of De Sarno’s FW24 Gucci menswear show?

Well, if the Italian designer’s womenswear collection is any indication, the show, which will take place inside Milan’s Fonderia Carlo Macchi, will be awash with deep red hues or Ancora Rosso.

While Michele’s Gucci was undoubtedly outlandish, De Sarno’s is expected to be a much more mystifying blend of luxury and sexiness.

Although Gucci’s first post-Michele show for FW23 was designed by the label's in-house creative team, it has since proven to be an appetizer of what’s to come during the house's De Sarno era.

Of course, the collection must have had some input from the now-departed Michele, I mean it was typically luxurious, so of course it did.

But it also seemingly offered a glimpse at the future of Gucci under De Sarno and what the sort of aesthetics we're seeing now.

Thing is, Gucci’s new era will of course still be luxury and it will still be chic, but with De Sarno at the helm you can expect it to be wildly sexy, too. Which is perfect combination if you ask me.