Barbour's Gucci Collab Is Beautiful Luxury Deadstock

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Barbour and Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2023 collaboration is one of celebration. No, it isn’t a birthday or a significant milestone, it’s instead a unification that raises a glass to sustainability and, well, very nice clothes.

Teaming up as a part of the latest Gucci Continuum instalment, an initiative that sees the luxury house partner with ethically and environmentally conscious brands and designers, Barbour and Gucci have delivered a concise outerwear collection made entirely of surplus deadstock fabrics.

The result is a concise capsule of Re-Loved apparel and accessories including a myriad of jackets (one of which is made from the red velvet used in one of Tom Ford’s most famous Gucci collections), three gilets, and a bucket hat for good measure.

"We are very proud to be partnering with Gucci Continuum on this project, extending the life of our garments and finding new uses for fabrics to collectively reduce our impact on the environment," said Paul Wilkinson, group commercial director of Barbour.

"We are particularly proud to have produced the pieces using our highly skilled machinists in our South Shields Factory, based in the North East of England where Barbour began and has been based for nearly 130 years."

The collection — which is available online now — comes off the back of a busy moment for Barbour which has released collaborations with Palace, C.P. Company, and GANNI in the last few months alone.

Its Gucci connection, though, is a different kettle of fish. Instead of simply releasing another collaborative jacket, Barbour x Gucci is a capsule with purpose and, in essence, an important sustainability message.  

“Barbour Re-Loved and Gucci Continuum are two very worthy and current ways of thinking about fashion,” said Gary Janes, Barbour senior design and development manager.

“It’s about reutilising existing products and fabrics to really minimize the impact on the environment – remodelling and taking care of garments so they can be enjoyed for many years to come.”

