Gucci & MLB Batter Up for a New Collection

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture
@Gucci
It's safe to say Gucci loves playtime just as much as fashion, gearing up to play ball and link back up with the Major League Baseball association for a new collaboration.

Gucci announced that it would be stepping up to the plate again with MLB to drop a new collaborative collection, exclusively through Gucci's Vault — the brand's experimental online concept store launched in 2021.

For the Gucci x MLB collaboration, you can expect the usual along with a few surprises here and there.

Branding from MLB teams — like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, and San Francisco Giants — decorate apparel pieces like varsity jackets and zip-up hooded jackets, per the campaign visuals of models dropping the upcoming release (no seriously, they're literally dropping the pieces from their hands).

The collection's hats make for a pleasant treat, as playfully-chic materials such as green sherpa and snakeskin take over co-branded caps.

Back in February, Gucci sent its FW22 collection down the runway, complete with a sporty-chic adidas collaboration — proof that creative director Alessandro Michele's got a thing for sports and athletics, especially admiring their retro appeal.

Gucci and adidas quietly dropped some hats from the collection during the 2022 Oscars as a teaser to its June 2022 release. Though, you probably missed it, getting caught up in The Slap drama.

Gucci added The North Face to its partnership playhouse, kickstarting their collaboration in 2020, followed by noteworthy drops like the Vault-exclusive duffle bag.

Then, there's Gucci and MLB, whose relationship dates back to Gucci's FW18 presentation followed by a 2019 limited edition Yankee capsule collection in 2019.

See, the latest from Gucci x MLB not only confirms their relationship status as "still together," but it pours into Michele's ever-evolving Gucci universe of fun and play.

Unlike the campaign's models literally dropping the collection's pieces, Gucci x MLB will be back at-bat to drop virtually on April 22.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
