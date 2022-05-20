Highsnobiety Editors Pick the Best Looks from Gucci Resort 2023

Gucci went full galaxy brain for its Resort 2023 collection, an 101-look show inspired by German philosopher Walter Benjamin and his teachings on history, the passage of time, and the epistemology of constellations.

With "Cosmogenie," creative director Alessandro Michele united a slew of references — bondage, '70s glamour, Elizabethan dress — under one starry sky. Staged at Castel del Monte, a 13th-century castle in Puglia, the show exuded an air of mysticism, the kind of spiritual reverence that an age-old artifact instantly inspires.

Despite its rather esoteric inspiration, the collection is captivating. Here, Highsnobiety's editors gab about their favorite Cosmogenie looks.

Elaine YJ Lee, Features Editor

Alfredo Albertone/Gucci

"The top looks like a chef's jacket but what's more important is that it's sequined, in true Michele fashion. I'm absolutely obsessed with every part of this outfit, from the plain, belt-less trousers and square-toe boots to the sexiest of latex-y driving gloves. Chef's kiss."

Morgan Smith, Style Writer

Alfredo Albertone/Gucci

"It doesn’t get more 'cosmogonie' than a Star Wars reference. Leave it to Michele to yassify — or Gucci-fy, I should say — Princess Leia."

Alexandra Pauly, Style Writer

Alfredo Albertone/Gucci

"It's giving Shakespeare; it's giving kinderwhore; it's giving 'I wear ermine because I'm royalty, period.' I feel like a 19-year-old version of Eloise (from Eloise at the Plaza) would wear this to the club."

Tora Northman, News Editor

Alfredo Albertone/Gucci

"In case anyone missed it, jorts are officially back, and they look even better bedazzled. This look is my favorite because I can see myself wearing the full 'fit, and I love the effortlessness of a leather boot paired with denim shorts. Plus, the long coat and button-up shirt adds the perfect amount of drama.

Sam Cole, Style Writer

Alfredo Albertone/Gucci

"Pirate? Cowboy? Xerxes I of Persia? Fuck it, this look is giving all of the above and then some. It can't decide if it's going to the office on an unpredictable day in spring or cosplaying as the season finale boss in an anime — what more could you want?"