Retro Hiking Gear Goes Glam in The North Face x Gucci FW21

Brand: The North Face x Gucci

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Release Date: Available now

Price: $550 - $4,500

Buy: Gucci's website and pop-up stores, Luisaviaroma, Mr. Porter, MATCHESFASHION.COM, The North Face stores in New York, Beijing, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

Editor's Notes: Gucci & The North Face are back together and it feels so good. Even after 2020's expansive collaboration, the duo have really outdone themselves with their second collection, yielding a massive selection of co-branded trek gear.

Picking up right where the first drop left off, Gucci x The North Face part 2 is again packed with TNF classics and reworked Gucci staples, touching on everything from luxury loungewear to the kind of retro sportswear that both brands excel at.

Everything from monogrammed Nuptse jackets to retro windbreakers to some cushy teddy fleece slide sandals are graced by co-branding and thematic logos, informing a massive 126 individual pieces — though some are simply different colorways of the same item.

Aside from the obviously exceptional outerwear — throughback puffers and floral down jackets! — there are some appreciably understated throwback pieces, like the zippered cardigans and silk dresses that are almost free of TNF detailing, aside from branded buttons.

Of course, Gucci and TNF also crush the accessories game, delivering loads of bucket hats and shoulder bags replete with thematic detailing.

One interesting feature, a heightened exploration of graphic prints, with plenty of forests, hills, and other scenic vistas printed atop layering pieces and graced by — what else? — that co-branded Half-Dome logo.

But there's even more going on behind the scenes: 100% of the down insulation is certified "Responsible" and conventional nylon has been phased out for regenerated and recycled ECONYL.

Even the packaging is considered, utilizing eco-conscious paper, cardboard and boxes with handles to avoid the use of shopping bags.

Nothing is every truly sustainable, to be sure, but given the hippy-dippy inspiration behind the line, it's heartening that the two have attempted to weave some environmentalism into their latest line.

Though there's no Pokémon GO tie-in (yet), the wide-reaching collaboration does feel like a natural extension of the recent Gucci x Balenciaga "Hacking," Triple S aside.

Impressive that the two companies dared to dish out this new collection as a shock-drop, as well, without any prior warning. Considering the scale of the offering, perhaps they assumed that the goods would simply speak for themselves.

Consider this new Gucci x TNF collaboration well and truly heard.