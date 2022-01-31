HALO Hits the Sand Running for Spring/Summer 2022

For its next dose of multi-functional apparel, HALO launches its Spring/Summer 2022 “Desert Deployment” collection.

For city dwellers, clothing that has adequate performance capabilities, as well as an aesthetic strong enough to carry them through the remainder of the day, from office to bar and in between, is a need, not want.

A great example is MAAP’s MTA Transit Apparel collection, providing a uniform approach to city cycling. For HALO, this is at the core of season deliveries - rooted in fitness yet suited to a range of lifestyles.

HALO, rooted in the Danish Special Forces, perceives training as a way of life, and as such, looks to outfit those that share in this viewpoint effectively. Much like traditional military clothing, its pieces have been developed with a focus on function, durability, and lightweight.

Spring/Summer 2022, dubbed “Desert Deployment,” pulls its influence from desert-based military outfits. As such, fabrications have been updated with hard-wearing qualities, with Cordura, in particular, appearing across several garments.

Unlike the training pieces you’d find at Nike Pro or Gymshark, for example, tees and shorts are free of right, form-fitting builds, instead opting for looser, slightly relaxed silhouettes easily integrated into daily rotations.

As per earlier collections, two-piece sweatsuits with subtle graphics are present, this time around in dustier washes. Outerwear options pull from classic shapes such as the anorak or trench, remixed with technical fabrics.

The full HALO Spring/Summer 2022 “Desert Deployment” collection is available online now.