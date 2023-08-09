Sign up to never miss a drop
Heaven by Marc Jacobs Just Dropped Its First Beauty Product

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly
Heaven by Marc Jacobs / William E. Wright

Finally, Heaven by Marc Jacobs is getting in on the beauty game. The cool-kid fashion brand has teamed up with Bleach London, a color-first salon based in the Swinging City and West Hollywood, on a trio of hair dyes that would look right at home on your favorite '90s grunge stars.

In lime green, brick red, and bubblegum pink, the semi-permanent dyes can be used on light hair for a coat of vibrant color or on darker locks for a tinted gloss. Artist Michelle Bry designed custom packaging for the dyes, illustrating each with technicolor monchhichi dolls — characters that immediately evoke Heaven's special brand of creepy-cute nostalgia.

Heaven by Marc Jacobs

An accompanying campaign, shot by William E. Wright, is as playful as the product itself. With the help of a little hair dye (and some expert styling), models transform from mousy bookworms, buttoned-up finance bros, and lycra-strapped party-goers to Heaven poster children: stylish, subversive, and a little bit scary.

It's been a busy year for the brand. Over the past 12 months, Heaven manage to secure collaborations with the likes of Blumarine, Kiko Kostadinov, and M3GAN (yes, the movie) — plus campaigns starring Pamela Anderson, Michèle Lamy, and Ice Spice.

Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Bleach London is available at Marc Jacobs' website.

  • Image on Highsnobiety

