Kiko Kostadinov & Marc Jacobs' Heaven Get Grungy

This story was published on January 28, 2023 and updated on February 2, 2023

Forget Y2K — Kiko Kostadinov and Heaven by Marc Jacobs are throwing it back to the '90s.

Days after teasing a collaboration with Marc Jacobs' cult-favorite sub-label, the London-based designer has released a campaign featuring the full collection, a cornucopia of '90s grunge staples available to peruse at Heaven's website. Given Gen Z's loose definition of Y2K fashion, some of the items might even pique the interest of early aughts-obsessed shoppers.

Plaid? Argyle? All things oversized? Check, check, check. Fans of Heaven's creepy-cute aesthetic will appreciate the collection's cuddly mascots: a bunny rabbit, a "maneki-neko" lucky cat, and of course, Heaven's signature double-headed teddy bear.

From Dr. Martens collabs to campaigns starring Pamela Anderson, Heaven is a master of time travel, tapping into nostalgia via macramé jewelry, knit legwarmers, and chunky platform heels. Kiko Kostadinov plays the nostalgia game, too: If we learned anything from the brand's Hysteric Glamour collab or ASICS studio, it's that Kiko knows how to nail an aesthetic, especially the late '90s and early 2000s.

Kiko Kostadinov and Marc Jacobs are already making out to be a match made in, well, heaven. Perhaps this marks the beginning of an ongoing partnership?

