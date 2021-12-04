Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Heaven by Marc Jacobs' Two-Headed Teddy Bear Isn't For Kids

Written by Alexandra Pauly

Brand: Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Steiff

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Buy: Online at Marc Jacobs's website

Editor's Notes: Heaven by Marc Jacobs has a monstrously cute fix for your holiday gifting woes.

The Marc Jacobs sub-label, beloved by Gen Z, partnered with luxury toy company Steiff to bring Heaven's instantly recognizable logo — a double-headed teddy bear — to life.

The result is a huggable, two-headed bear, embroidered with the Heaven logo on the right paw pad. Dressed in a purple tartan bow, the collectible stuffed animal is complete with Steiff's signature "button-in-ear" tag.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

If limited-edition toys aren't your thing, the bear is accompanied by a T-shirt printed with the furry creation. A crewneck pullover features Heaven's spell-out emblem alongside text reading, "An animal by Steiff and Marc Jacobs. Forever yours."

Heaven has quickly become a hot-commodity among plugged-in Millennials and Gen Z'ers, who fervently buy and sell the brand's graphic-heavy pieces on platforms such as Depop and eBay.

Heaven by Marc Jacobs
1 / 3

In fact, among younger customers, Heaven's appeal has outstripped that of Marc Jacobs' mainline label.

Mining a slew of cult-y references including Sofia Coppola's Virgin Suicides and Gregg Araki's Totally F**ked, Heaven is a brand for those who remember (or at least wish they remembered) the golden age of tumblr.

Names on Heaven's roster of recent collaborators include British boot giant Dr. Martens, luxury shoe imprint Nodaleto, and artist Katherine Bernhardt.

Last month, Marc Jacobs tapped a very pregnant Christina Ricci — another '90s star with a cult following — to star in a Heaven campaign lensed by Richard Kern.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

