Heaven by Marc Jacobs & Dr. Martens Do it Again, '90s Style

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style
Dr. Martens
1 / 3

Brand: Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Dr. Martens

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Model: Addina Double Stitch Bex HMJ; Ricki 2-Strap HMJ

Buy: Online at Heaven's website

Editor's Notes: Heaven by Marc Jacobs is back with more cool-kid staples. The two-year-old label reunited with fellow youthquake-r Dr. Martens for a footwear drop that instantly activates '90s nostalgia.

Riffing on the Mary Jane, a classic children's shoe that eventually morphed into a grunge staple, creative director Ava Niuri retools Heaven's logo — a creepy-cute double-headed teddy bear — into a buckle. Finished with Dr. Martens' signature yellow topstitching, the chunky silhouette fits right in with Gen Z's "soft grunge" revival.

The drop also includes a revamped Ricki, a blocky sandal with a treaded lug sole. Two adjustable straps at the vamp are fastened with velcro, while Heaven's mutant bear makes another appearance on the heel strap.

Better grab both styles while you can — Heaven's previous team-ups with Dr. Martens are listed on the resale market for as much as $881, a testament to demand for anything Heaven and Niuri touch.

In fact, much of the brand's SS22 collection, first unveiled in March, is sold out, thanks in part to campaign star Nicki Minaj (the one and only!). Heaven only knows what Niuri has planned next, but it's sure to get the kids frantically tapping "add to cart."

