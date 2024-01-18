Sign up to never miss a drop
Hed Mayner (& His Reeboks): Still Large, Still in Charge

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert
Hed Mayner / Cécile Bortoletti

Boy do I love me some Hed Mayner. The LVMH Prize runner-up specializes in a singular vibe that I can't help but be drawn to: unapologetically huge clothes.

Actually, it may be better to simply describe Hed Mayner's ethos as not merely "big" but proportion-warping. He's known for enormous shirts and coats, yes, but he also dabbles in skin-tight sportswear and footwear that interrupts the body's expected shape.

It's fun stuff and if his ongoing Reebok collaboration brings more eyes to Mayner's work, so much the better.

Speaking of Reebok, Hed Mayner's partnership with the sportswear brand began in 2023 and has continued through for the next several seasons — from what I understand, the designer has signed a multiyear contract with Reebok, though that's unconfirmed.

Hed Mayner / Cécile Bortoletti

Whatever the case, more Hed Mayner Reebok stuff is always welcome, be it sneakers, clothes, or both.

Mayner's Fall/Winter 2024 collection delivers both by way of charmingly elderly parkas, leg-swallowing track pants, and monster shoes that turn one of Reebok's '90s basketball sneaker into a behemoth that rivals even Balenciaga's biggest shoes.

Meanwhile, Mayner's core offering remains as powerful as ever for FW24: blazers with sculpted shoulders and nipped waists, floor-scraping jeans that'd make 2006-era Ralph Lauren blush, knee-length shirts, overcoats that make the wearer look like they've swiped dad's jacket.

It's as advanced as it is recognizable, repurposing the look of conventional clothes but ballooning them out of wack so as to purposely reposition the ordinary as extreme. It's a cheeky slight of hand and an effective one at that.

Stylist supreme Samuel Drira, as always, chisels Mayner's billowing layers into a shape verging on approachable, occasionally affecting the feel of the man who's self-conscious about his huge pants. It's non-normcore, biz cas as you don't know it. A fresh face for familiar fare.

And it's, if nothing else, a pleasure to behold.

Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. He has over a half-decade of experience overseeing for fashion and culture publications, leading editorial teams, and ideating content for magazines. Jake previously lived in Japan, following a multi-year obsession with Japanese fashion, food, and architecture, before moving back to America to begin a career as a writer and editor. At Highsnobiety, Jake frequently explores disparate subjects like the [style of old people](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/elderly-style-trend/), the [rebranding of Tory Burch](https://https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/tory-burch-brand-reinvention/), and the [Louis Vuitton collection](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/virgil-abloh-nigo-interview/) ideated by NIGO and the late Virgil Abloh. Sometimes Jake covers subjects, like [Supreme's waning relevance](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/supreme-dead/), that incites wider discussion among even people who haven't read the articles. Previously, Jake pitched, wrote, and edited content for a handful of burgeoning digital publications, even drafting long thinkpieces for social media simply for the sake of spreading the good word of good clothing. That's what it all comes back to for Jake: good clothing. Jake lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, 'Simpsons' podcasts, 'Dark Souls' speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather.
