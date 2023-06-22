Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Hed Mayner SS24 Is Clothing as Sculpture

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert
1 / 33

The fashion industry is built on biases and everyone involved has their own. One of my personal biases is big-time in favor of Hed Mayner, the Israeli designer who won LVMH's inaugural Karl Lagerfeld Prize in 2019.

I adore Hed Mayner's eponymous brand, it's everything I look for in clothing, like huge silhouettes, breezy fabrics, and loads of washed-out jeans.

I don't know why I have such a soft spot for faded indigo and black denim but I just do. Oh, and that ENCENS magazine founder Samuel Drira contributes his masterful styling to the Hed Mayner runways and editorials is the cherry on top. I love.

Hed Mayner has never made it terribly easy to actually get into his brand — besides the imposing prices and extreme proportions, Mayner's brand used to be stocked at hardly any places outside of Korea and Japan — but he's really expanded his output in the past few years, gaining big-name supporters like SSENSE and Bergdorf Goodman and even debuting his most commercial effort yet for Fall/Winter 2023: a collaboration with Reebok.

Mayner's Reebok collaboration continues for Spring/Summer 2024, as the designer squashes and softens Reebok's BB 5600 sneaker to better suit the soft, flowing lines of his reshaped Reebok track suit. There's also a funky slipper and boot co-created with century-old Maine shoemaker Quoddy, typically known for its boat shoes.

If these collaborations serve as gateway drugs to Mayner's mainline fare, all the better. His stunning, blown-up angler's vests, torso-swallowing shirts, and signature pleated jeans are worthy of a wider audience.

In fact, as a whole, Hed Mayner SS24 sorta resembles Serge Gainsbourg's wardrobe if it got caught in a black hole.

Classic menswear bits — the timeless striped shirt, the knitted sweater, the blazer — are warped, inverted, flipped inside-out, rendered in Tyvek.

In fact, Hed Mayner's material experimentation may have peaked for SS24, what with all the foil-bonded suits, double-layered outerwear, and garments fitted with internal wires that allow them to be reconstructed to the wearer's whim as living, wearable sculptures.

One tight-fitting top, laden with internal pockets, was sent down the runway with myriad rectangular shapes stuffed in each niche. The end result looked like the model had broken out with brick-shaped chicken pox.

This is the experimental side of Hed Mayner, the one that delights in confrontational clothes that almost defy commercial endeavor. Don't let Mayner fool you: his clothes are brilliantly graceful, imminently wearable, and deserving of much more love than they currently receive.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Tulie Yaito’s Luxurious Forum Hi Matches Her Fly

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Another adidas YEEZY Sneaker Sale Is Coming

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Pharrell's First Louis Vuitton Collection Gives Credit Where It's Due

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Debut Was Huge — Let's Break It Down

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Shayne Oliver Exits Hood By Air — Here's What's Next For the Designer

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    15 Summer Sneakers That'll Bring the Heat

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023