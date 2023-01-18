Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Hed Mayner Is Ready for His Close-Up

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

I'm a big fan of big clothes and no one at Paris Fashion Week is wider than Hed Mayner. The Karl Lagerfeld Prize winner is one of the baggiest to ever do it and yet he's still not a household name. It's a crime, I tell ya.

You can pinpoint some likely causes for that, if you'd like. Hed Mayner doesn't make "normal" clothes: he gleefully blows up conventional clothes to XXXXL size, yielding familiar styles in unfamiliar shapes. It's a proportional potpourri, a mélange of scale.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

There's a method behind Mayner's madness, too. His clothes aren't big for the sake of bigness but to explore the sartorial codes applied to the human form. Why should a blazer be cut close to the torso? Why should trousers taper neatly to the ankle? Why should shirts reveal the arm at all?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Oh, and it's all super comfortable. I love it.

As of Fall/Winter 2022, Hed Mayner moved his production to Tuscany, traveling between the Italian city and his Tel Aviv home to get closer to the clothing bearing his name.

The move amped up the tangible quality of his clothing but, also, Mayner's proximity to Italian tailoring seemingly infused his work with even more references to tailoring than ever before.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Sure, Hed Mayner's collections were never without a wink to the power suits of the '80s but his Fall/Winter 2023 collection dives even deeper with a plethora of peak lapel overcoats, drop-shoulder blazers, crisp collared shirts, pleated skirts, and voluminous slacks that nearly obscure the wearer's feet.

Core elements of menswear are exploded, expanded, and even undermined, as seen on the billowing coats that have their sleeves ripped clean off.

As advanced as it all is, longtime stylist and Encens founder Samuel Drira makes it look aspirational. No wonder attendees were posting Instagram Stories calling Hed Mayner Paris Fashion Week's "hidden gem."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Another cue that Mayner is very much on the cusp of crossing over into more mainstream success was nearly covered by his signature trousers.

For the first time, Hed Mayner is dipping into the footwear realm, partnering with Reebok on a set of remixed Classic Leather sneakers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The resulting shape epitomizes the Hed Mayner ethos: the shoes are washed and then flattened by hand to create a loose, lived-in shape, some with a deconstructed tongue that wraps the upper.

⁠Familiar, but not quite.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Patta x Tommy HilfigerRugby Shirt Mid Grey Heather
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceBB550SLB Rain Cloud
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Carhartt WIPDouble Knee Pant Brown
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Don't Give up Your Chanel Menswear Dreams
  • The Icon Who Never Grew Up: 30 Years of Paul Frank
  • Up Close With SKYLRK, Justin Bieber's Mysterious Streetwear Brand
  • Up Close With Levi's Painfully High-End Line of Japanese Denim
  • Size up Your Bags & Downsize Your Denim, Says Diesel
What To Read Next
  • Jack Harlow's Next New Balance Sneaker Is a Super Slick Soccer Shoe
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now