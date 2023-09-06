Even Hello Kitty Gets Her Own adidas Samba

Is there such a thing as too much Hello Kitty? Rhetorical question, of course, 'cuz the answer is an objective "no." Who could complain about getting even more Hello Kitty adidas sneakers, especially?

A selection of collaborative Hello Kitty adidas shoes have quietly rolled out over the past year or so, ranging from the beefy Forum Bonega, complete with Kitty's bow, to the semi-subtle Superstar, which only featured the top of Kitty's noggin.

The next Hello Kitty-laden adidas, though, may be the most covetable, as Kitty is apparently taking on adidas' ultra-popular adidas Samba sneaker.

First revealed by sneaker leaker @kicksdong, the Hello Kitty adidas Samba is as cute as any of the prior Kitty sneakers, even going back to the recently revived Hello Kitty Nike Presto.

Really, Hello Kitty's new adidas look more like an icey-soled Samba XLG than a typical Samba, going off that very chunky sole. Perhaps the reason it's translucent is to simply highlight the ample Hello Kitty heads that tumble across the shoe's upper.

These Hello Kitty Sambas are far from the first signature iterations: recent months have revealed thematic Sambas imagined by Pharrell Williams, Fucking Awesome, and even Kanye "Ye" West's YEEZY brand, emphasizing just how essential the adidas silhouette remains. By now it's at least almost as essential as Hello Kitty herself.

