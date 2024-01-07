Sign up to never miss a drop
Hello Kitty's Crocs Clog Is a Simple Gift With Her Bow on Top

Words By Morgan Smith

2024 is looking more and more like the year of Hello Kitty. It makes sense — the character celebrates its 50th anniversary this year (November 1 is her actual birthday). And the collaborations just keep rolling in.

Next up on the list is another Crocs team-up.

That's right. Miss Kitty White is getting yet another Classic Clog. Last year, Hello Kitty and Friends and Crocs packed cuteness overload with generously-patterned pink shoes. The latest, on the other hand, sees the duo take a more straightforward route — but it's still very Hello Kitty, of course.

Honestly, the collaborative shoe is more or less the mouthless white cat in Croc form.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Hello Kitty's Crocs clog starts with a clean white foundation joined by red and blue accents, nodding to the character's unmistakable appearance, down to the blue overalls over a red shirt.

Red bow charms naturally round out the shoes, landing on the ventilated toe boxes and referencing the character's signature accessory. Indeed, Hello Kitty has been doing the bow thing long before the bubbling trend.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For the finishing touches, we see Crocs branding mark the spot on the heel strap, while Hello Kitty's famed logo gets stamped on the foam footbed. And that's all, folks.

Although not as painfully adorable as the 2023 take, Hello Kitty's newest clog is simple and cute. I mean, anything Hello Kitty is a go in my book — and fans will probably share the same sentiment as they try to cop.

Crocs nor Sanrio (the company that owns Hello Kitty and Friends) have yet to reveal any release retails for the collaboration, which isn't entirely surprising. Crocs is known for teasing drops just days before a release and then randomly launching them.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But no worries. According to a few reports, Hello Kitty x Crocs clogs are dropping on January 17 on Crocs's website. The price? A smooth $70.

In all its 50 years, Hello Kitty has truly never gone out of style. With fashion going crazy for all things Y2K, there has been a recent uptake in fashion projects involving the popular cat, who also thrived in the early aughts.

Blumarine and Levi's dropped off collaborative clothes and accessories dripped out in the bow-equipped cat's head. Nike even arrived right in time for the Hello Kitty renaissance with the rebirth of their Air Presto sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Hello Kitty craze is still going strong in 2024. After all, it is Hello Kitty's milestone anniversary year. So far, Hello Kitty is due to get an adidas Samba, UNIQLO collab, and a McDonald's meal, each as Hello Kitty cute as the last.

We can add a Crocs clog to the list, too.

