Here’s What Your Favorite New Balance Sneaker Says About You

in SneakersWords By Caroline Brown

Sneakers are a powerful style tool. They are one of the few elements in your rotation that can sway an entire outfit. In many ways, your sneakers speak before you do.

True, they are all made from the same standard composition – the heel, tongue, upper, and laces – but a sneaker’s subtle discrepancies can be credited for a shift in performance, wearability, and above all else, demeanor.

 

If you haven’t already noticed, we’ve gone grey to celebrate New Balance – a powerful, yet balanced, color which is omnipresent throughout the brand’s legendary history.

While we don’t go all-out like this for many brands, when we heard about Grey Day, it was a no-brainer to join in. Of course, no New Balance celebration wouldn’t be complete without calling out its range of diverse models.

From long-loved silhouettes like the 574 to recent street favorites like the 550, the historic brand makes it easy to adopt multiple styles. Noting the distinct characteristics of each sneaker, we decided to map out our favorite grey New Balance's and detail what each one says about you.

Choose your New Balance character below:

M2002RDM

M2002RDM

M2002RDM

$185

New Balance

Buy at Highsnobiety

The 2002RDM is historically a running shoe, but it doesn’t have to be. Suave enough to defy different categories, the 2002R has the performance features like a N-ergy shock absorbing outsole with modern style integrations like sleek curves and cutout segments. If you choose to sport this sneaker, odds are you value form and function at an equal level.

M990GR1

M990GR1

M990GR1

$240

New Balance

Buy at Highsnobiety

If the classic 990 is dubbed as the ultimate Dad Shoe then the 990GR1 is a close runner-up. With a thick sole and streamlined look, this silhouette is the ultimate practical sneaker. It’s not giving total dad vibes, but if you wear the 990, you may just be giving cool Uncle.

650

650

650

$185

New Balance

Buy at Highsnobiety

The 650 takes on a similar persona as its highly sought-after sibling, the 550. Modern, refined, and sure to be the envy of your friend group, the 650 says that you’re on-trend, but you’re not being too obvious about it.

M1906RV

M1906RV

M1906RV

$175

New Balance

Buy at Highsnobiety

Providing style and support is New Balance’s 1906 with what’s dubbed a “stability web”. The retro-inspired style pulls on elements that have become synonymous with New Balance such as a thick sole and breathable mesh upper. If you gravitate towards this silhouette odds are that you are just as efficient as this design.

U9060

U9060GRY

U9060GRY

$175

New Balance

Buy at Highsnobiety

The 9060 is a testament to how New Balance has adapted in recent years. Drawing aesthetic inspiration from the Y2K era, the sneaker flexes a wavy, expanded sole. With futuristic hints throughout its construction, wearing the 9060 proves that you’re probably ahead of the cultural curve.

