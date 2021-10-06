Surprisingly, Herschel Supply x Dr. Martens Aren't Bags for Your Feet

Brand: Herschel Supply x Dr. Martens

Model: Combs II and Reeder

Release Date: October 9

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Dr. Martens and Hershel Supply

Editor's Notes: Given the impending cold and wet weather, bags for your feet doesn't sound like a terrible idea. GORE-TEX bags, I mean.

When you see Herschel Supply, immediate thoughts gravitate towards backpacks, possibly when you bought your first Little America for school or commuting. They're good quality, reliable, and pretty stylish as far as backpacks go. How does this translate into a collaboration with Dr. Martens? Unfortunately, nothing like those waterproof foot bags I mentioned.

Inspired by the Pacific Northwest and Doc's illustrious history as an icon of British subcultural movements, the collaboration is all about timelessness and readiness for the rugged conditions ahead.

Much like Samuel Ross' A-COLD-WALL* 1460 and 1461, and HAVEN's latest team-up with DMs, both of the collaborative silhouettes on offer maintain the essence of the original shoe while filtering it through a new lens.

Breaking down the fabrication of both the Combs II boots and Reeder shoe, they're definitely better equipped to tackle winter head-on than foot-sized Little Americas. Both silhouettes are crafted from blacked-out CORDURA® Ballistic nylon and a slippery WP leather upper.

