Bienvenue! A Look Inside Highsnobiety’s PFW Dinner With Horace

It only seems like yesterday that the fashion industry was packing its suitcases away following a wild final fashion month of 2022, yet here we are flocking to Paris amidst another period of exciting sartorial happenings!

Following the conclusions of Pitti Umomo and Milan early this month, the industry turns its attention to the French capital for one of the most anticipated fashion weeks in recent memory.

Highsnobiety / Bob Foster

From KidSuper taking the temporary reins at Louis Vuitton, to much looked-forward-to collections from the likes of Wales Bonner, Saint Laurent, Dior, and Maison Margiela (to name only a few), we're set and buckled up for another bumpy ride.

Highsnobiety / Bob Foster 1 / 4

That being said, if the shows themselves are the main course, the after parties are undoubtedly the dessert, not least Highsnobiety’s PFW dinner in collaboration with Horace at Paris’ Mediterranean spot Caché on January 19.

Highsnobiety / Bob Foster 1 / 6

From Bloody O and Lil Dre, to Luna Blaise and Gracie Abrams, the list of names that joined Highsnobiety for an intimate sit-down dinner in celebration of men’s week read like a who's who of the industry's finest right now.

Another night, another Highsnob shindig for the history books. For those unable to make it, we’ve recapped the night in the images above to at least give you a taste of the Parisian fête. Merci, readers!