The Front Row at Saint Laurent Was Almost as Good as the Show

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

The clothes at Saint Laurent's Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show were impeccable — but did you see the crowd?! On January 17, a slew of tastemakers, from A-list actors to art world darlings, gathered at Paris' Bourse de Commerce to witness the high fashion spectacle.

Of course, VIPs wore head-to-toe Saint Laurent. Wednesday's Jenna Ortega donned a hooded gown from the label's Spring/Summer 2023 womenswear collection, cementing her newly minted status as style icon. Fellow TV stars Chloe Cherry (Euphoria) and Evan Mock (Gossip Girl) were also kitted out in SL, the former in a dramatically wide-shouldered coat and the latter in a furry topper from the label's SS23 menswear range.

In music, Highsnobiety cover star Steve Lacy cut a dashing figure in a plum wool coat, belted at the waist, worn with a pair of wide-legged trousers. TikTok's favorite Gen Z crooner, Conan Gray, also made an appearance, suiting up in a silky black number accessorized with a yellow polkadot neck scarf.  And we can't forget Coi Leray, who made quite the sartorial statement in a sheer, full-length gown.

Other notable attendees: skateboarder Lil Dre, supermodel Shalom Harlow, and fellow cat-walker Alek Wek.

Oh, and did you catch Charlotte Gainsbourg — daughter of Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin — playing the piano as creative director Anthony Vaccarello took a bow?

It was a front row for the books, a sight almost as entertaining as the runway show itself.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
