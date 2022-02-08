HIP x Paraboot is the Post-Sneaker Fix Your Rotation Needs

Brand: HIP x Paraboot

Model: Reims Loafer & Michael Shoe

Release Date: Available now

Price: £330-335 (approx. $447-453)

Buy: Online at HIP

Editor's Notes: Let's be frank – sneakers can be exhausting. Between the swarm of seemingly never-ending collaborations, hyper-frequent palette swaps (looking at you, Dunk Low), raffle Ls, and canceled releases (sorry Certified Lover Boy), there's only so much one heart can take.

So, what's the answer? A post-sneaker world.

Whether you choose to eyeball mules, clogs, or loafers, there's a whole world of exciting footwear out there that comes with plenty less stress than the sneaker industry – HIP x Paraboot being a perfect example.

When it comes to high-quality footwear, few can stand toe-to-toe with French shoemaker Paraboot. Coming to life in 1908, the brand has been decking the world out in some of the finest leather boots and shoes the industry has to offer, doing well to remain a contemporary contender.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Working alongside the UK's Hip Store (HIP), Paraboot offers new, slick takes on two of its most timeless silhouettes – the Michael Shoe and Reims Loafer.

Handpicked by HIP to offer subtle elegance for everyday wear, both styles feature a mixed fabrication of premium cowhide, brushed suede, and pebbled leather.

On the loafer, the leather and suede are rendered in a deep brown, while the contrasting cowhide portion is finished in black. For the Michael Shoe, a tonal construction is chosen, with each alternate material sewn together in black.

If you're looking to switch up your style and break up the stack of Air Force 1s, Jordans, Sambas, and Reebok Classics filling your shoe racks – look no further.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.