HOKA Made a Beautiful Chunky Super Shoe

In 2023, HOKA was all gas and no breaks with its footwear. One might say the brand was even on fire as it served up hot Tor Ultra Low sneakers and Tor Ultra Hi boots for the "Spice" and "Hot Sauce" pack.

2024 looks to be no different. Translation: HOKA is keeping its foot on the gas, having introduced a new thick shoe focused on speed, speed, and more speed (and maybe a little flexing, too).

Meet the Cielo X1, HOKA's new platform-soled runner in the Cielo series. According to HOKA, the Cielo X1 "eliminated anything that didn't enhance the ride," arriving with pretty impressive constructions promising comfort and propulsion in your step.

HOKA's Cielo X1 presents a hard-to-miss chunky base, finished with bold cutouts for a lightweight ride. The sneaker also offers some interesting layering for the sole, particularly a winged carbon fiber plate sandwiched between two layers of resilient PEBA foam. It's simply more supportive tech that also assists with energy return (it definitely looks cool, too).

As for up top, the HOKA Cielo X1 comes with a nice knit upper and gusseted knit tongue for a secure fit during your race (or other events like the Drip Olympics).

For the specific pair pictured above, HOKA's Cielo X1 gets dressed in an excellent Evening Sky/Lettuce colorway, which sort of reminded me of the Mafate Three 2's "Blue Diva" shoes with its beautiful melange of blues and greens.

For the HOKA fans wondering, HOKA's new Cielo X1 is currently up for grabs on the HOKA's website in the Evening Sky colorway. The price? A smooth $275.

There seems to be more in store for the HOKA Cielo X1, with a "Cerise/Solar Flare" scheme making rounds online.

All in all, HOKA's plumped-up super shoe is another banger by the label.