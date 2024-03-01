HOKA's Best, Chunkiest Shoe Don't Need No Classic Colorways

HOKA did well with its Tor Ultra Lo sneaker, especially with its staggered release of modern and cool colorways that've drip-fed fans of its best trail shoe right up to spring 2024.

With its GORE-TEX upper and nubuck leather details, HOKA's Tor Ultra Lo is definitely the platonic ideal of a hiking sneaker, right down to the HOKA Metalocker tech in the Vibram sole that guarantees both grip and comfort.

It feels as cushiony as a running shoe but you can actually confidently tackle trails in the wild with the the Tor Ultra Lo, too.

It's definitely no lightweight but that's part of the sneaker's charm. The Tor Ultra Lo has that quintessential HOKA chunk but zhuzhs it all up with a killer upper that's so good that, even in a pretty unclassic colorway, you can't deny the shoe's good looks.

HOKA has reimagined the Tor Ultra Lo sneaker in a green and white colorway for spring 2024, giving the sneaker even more personality.

It’s not the most common color for a traditional hiking shoe but the mossy green shade will look right at home when you take them out for a walk in the woods whereas the bright accent below gives it a nice, street-savvy pop.

Much like the earthy colorway announced in February and taupe-ish version released in 2023, HOKA's green Tor Ultra Lo colorway, with its contrasting creamy beige sole, isn’t revolutionary but it does make the hiking boot look very modern.

The HOKA Tor Ultra Lo already had other green varieties but always an army or hunter green, comparably more traditional shades for any outdoors shoe.

This new green colorway is so much more cheerful, genderless, and dare I say it, kinda classy. Maybe it'll help the Tor Ultra Lo channel some of the crazed hype inherent to the ultra-popular Ora Primo mule, not that the Tor needs any help selling out.

Spring 2024 is a good time for HOKA, which also released updated versions of its popular Tor Summit and Clifton sneakers this season as well, with some seriously strong new running shoes also hitting stores at the same time as its new classics.

Sure, it'd be nice to see more Tor Ultra Lo sneakers in the impossible-to-find all-black colorway (or really any single-tone design) but the fact that what's arguably HOKA's best shoe looks this good in even a bi-color makeup is merely proof of its excellence.

HOKA's latest Tor Ultra Lo colorways drop at sneaker stores like atmos come March 8 — classic or not, don't expect them to last long.