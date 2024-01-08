Sign up to never miss a drop
HOKA's New GORE-TEX Shoe Is a Real K-Aha Moment

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Few brands make as many shoes for as many different occasions as HOKA.

Whether you’re hiking up a mountain, running in the snow, slugging it to the off-license, or longingly mooching around the house with nowhere to be, there’s a HOKA for the moment.

Because, after all, the key and most important component when it comes to making a good shoe is ensuring that there’s a certain level of comfort — something HOKA has in abundance.

That being said, HOKA’s Kaha Low 2 sneaker is perhaps the comfiest of them all and, thanks to a remarkable weight-to-cushion ratio and peak performance plushness, it can be deployed for all manner of activities.

Irrespective of the weather, the terrain, or even the speed, HOKA’s Kaha 2 (which is described as the brand’s most “cushioned, durable, and adventurous” sneaker), has the tools for the job to be an everyday sneaker, although it’s equally as equipped to be your daily runner, too.

Along with exceptional comfort and longevity, the HOKA Kaha Low 2 also boasts a Vibram Megagrip underfoot, an all-over GORE-TEX coating, and abrasion-resistant toe cap and heel (a norm for HOKA).

Most importantly, though, it also looks the business, especially in its new pleasingly pastel red colorway.

HOKA had an exceptional 2023. From its umpteen collaborations and hyped silhouettes to its performance sneakers and techy as hell hikers, the French label had a bonafide blinder.

However, looking at its new Kaha Low and the shoes it’s already revealed ahead of Spring/Summer 2024, it looks like things could get even better over the next 12 months.

