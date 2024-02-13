Sign up to never miss a drop
HOKA's Mach Just Got a Beautiful Upgrade

in Sneakers

And just like that, another HOKA sneaker enters the chat — as if we need another HOKA shoe to join the several other shopping tabs currently open on Google Chrome. Ah shucks, another one can't hurt (clicks "Open New Tab").

For the latest, HOKA adds to its growing Mach runner series, introducing the following number in the sequence: the HOKA Mach 6.

The HOKA Mach 6 is a clean update to the sneaker line, which includes the previous Mach 5 runner. The Mach 6 sneaker boasts a newly upgraded midsole from ProFly +, providing for a "uniquely soft and snappy ride," per HOKA.

Elsewhere in the shoe's stacked sole, there's a single layer of SCF EVA foam joined by a rubber outsole. Altogether, the materials team up for what sounds like one of the most durable and comfiest steps of 2024 thus far.

Indeed, HOKA itself calls the Mach 6 the " lightest, and most responsive [Mach] to date."

The new and improved Mach 6 definitely keeps up the HOKA chunkiness we've grown to love on the brand's best of the best footwear like the Bondi 8 and TC 1.0. HOKA's knack for excellent colorways shines on the latest model, too.

HOKA

HOKA's Mach 6 sneaker is set to receive a plethora of colorways in both men's and women's sizing, ranging from a colorful "Poppy" orange pair to a staple all-black iteration for a peak dadcore vibe.

Retailing for $140, the HOKA Mach 6 will launch on HOKA's website in its many colors on Friday, March 1. And what a good Friday that will be!

Given HOKA's new cool factor in the streets, the mystery remains regarding whether HOKAs truly make it out for a Sunday run in the park these days.

Nonetheless, HOKA's shoes — the Mach 6 included — are just as good for a fast walk to the bodega on the corner.

