HOKA’s New Sneaker Isn’t Like Other HOKAs

Do me a favor and picture a classic HOKA sneaker in your head. Got it? Good.

If I were to hazard a guess, I’d say that you're envisioning a chunky HOKA sneaker with a generously large midsole. One that also has a smooth meshy upper with a little HOKA motif at the heel and the side. Am I right? Thought as much.

The point of this practical exercise wasn’t for me to flex the David Blaine in me, but instead to punctuate the fact that HOKA’s new Elite Terrain System Clifton L Suede, one of the brand’s newest silhouettes, isn’t like other HOKA sneakers. It’s different.

Sure, HOKA’s Elite Terrain System Clifton L Suede has a bigger midsole than most other brands and it still kinda resembles a classic HOKA, but the particulars have been revamped.

Take the suede panelled upper, for instance, which is a far cry from the techy lightweight upper we’ve become accustomed to with HOKA.

The branding too is noticeably unlike we’ve seen on any HOKA sneaker before, which can be found neatly embroidered into the heel.

HOKA’s Elite Terrain System Clifton L Suede arrives in a deliciously sleek “Oat Milk / Pollen” colorway.

It's billed as “a welcome departure from the everyday,” in the sense that it has the capability to transition from the city streets to off-road adventures at the drop of a hat.

For me, though, while HOKA’s describing the shoe is as a vehicle to depart the everyday, I’m looking at it from a more aesthetic perspective, which also makes sense, because it isn’t like your everyday HOKA.

HOKA’s Elite Terrain System Clifton L Suede is different. And, as it goes, I kinda like different. Especially when it’s coming from the most consistently great sneaker brands in the game right now.