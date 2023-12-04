Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

HOKA's Best Sneakers Ain't Just for Runners Anymore

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

HOKA is dropping a Heritage collection, dressing some of its most beloved shoes in nice, colorful colorways. It's sure to leave both the sporty and stylish saying, "gimme, gimme." It might even cause those who pass for both to drool.

Leading the pack is the chunky trail runner, the HOKA Mafate Three 2. Black and "Diva Blue" takes over the upper's mesh over hot melt overlays. At the same time, orange, yellow, and blue shades build upon each on the signature cushioned midsole and Vibram outsole.

Elsewhere, you catch more bold neon shades supplying extra pops of color, as seen on the HOKA heel branding and gusseted tongue.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The rainbow scheme — "aurora," as HOKA calls it — might send signals to OG HOKA heads, derived from HOKA's Mafate Speed ​​2 sneakers (the inspo behind the HOKA Mafate Three 2).

The newest HOKA Mafate Three 2 surely lives up to the heritage aspect. But it's also true to its colorway's name: the sneaker is quite the diva.

HOKA's Heritage collection also consists of a Clifton LS and Ora Recovery slide, both outfitted in similar colorful schemes (the slide gets a dose of trippy swirls). Fans can expect the collection to roll in on December 8.

But if you're feeling a little impatient, the Mafate Three 2 sneaker is already available at HOKA and a couple of retailers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

HOKA's shoes continue to explode in popularity, not just amongst runners but pretty much anyone intrigued by the chunky runners. Fashion folk included. .

Adam Sandler, our dress-down king, has become the HOKA man. Emily Ratajkowski keeps them in her dog-walking shoe rotation. Chris Rock wears HOKAs.

It's hard to resist when HOKA keeps improving its materials, throwing in fire colorways, and teaming up with noteworthy names like Nicole McLaughlin and Satisfy.

In short, HOKA's sneakers just keep getting better — so much that the sneakers have become quite fashionable while remaining performance-ready. The brand's footwear ain't just for the runners anymore. They're for the everyday flexers, too.

Shop HOKA sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
Clifton LS
HOKA
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Bondi 8
HOKA
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Skyline-Float X
HOKA
$200
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    32 French Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know in 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers of 2023... So Far
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Is Kanye West Still One of Hip Hop's Wealthiest Moguls in 2023?
    • Culture
  • brown boots, waterproof shoes, brown boots with orange laces, pink mules
    The Essential Shoes For Your Wardrobe Refresh in 2023
    • Style
  • Erykah Badu wearing Patta
    15 Best Dutch Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know In 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • jae tips saucony grid shadow 2 collab
    Jae Tips' New Saucony Collab Is Twice as Nice
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    HOKA's Best Sneakers Ain't Just for Runners Anymore
    • Sneakers
  • A model poses with a large white balloon with a green Marithe + Francois Girbaud logo
    Is the World Ready for the Return of Marithé + François Girbaud?
    • Style
  • supreme box logo fall winter 2023
    Be Merry: Santa Supreme Is Dropping Box Logo Hoodies & Tees
    • Style
  • Fendi & BLESS' collaborative Peekaboo bag & fur-trimmed spray bottles
    EXCLUSIVE: Why Luxury Giant Fendi Blessed Indie Auteur BLESS
    • Style
  • Asap Rocky is seen wearing Bottega Veneta
    A$AP Rocky Is the Face of Bottega Veneta's Subliminal Marketing Scheme
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023