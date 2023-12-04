HOKA's Best Sneakers Ain't Just for Runners Anymore

HOKA is dropping a Heritage collection, dressing some of its most beloved shoes in nice, colorful colorways. It's sure to leave both the sporty and stylish saying, "gimme, gimme." It might even cause those who pass for both to drool.

Leading the pack is the chunky trail runner, the HOKA Mafate Three 2. Black and "Diva Blue" takes over the upper's mesh over hot melt overlays. At the same time, orange, yellow, and blue shades build upon each on the signature cushioned midsole and Vibram outsole.

Elsewhere, you catch more bold neon shades supplying extra pops of color, as seen on the HOKA heel branding and gusseted tongue.

The rainbow scheme — "aurora," as HOKA calls it — might send signals to OG HOKA heads, derived from HOKA's Mafate Speed ​​2 sneakers (the inspo behind the HOKA Mafate Three 2).

The newest HOKA Mafate Three 2 surely lives up to the heritage aspect. But it's also true to its colorway's name: the sneaker is quite the diva.

HOKA's Heritage collection also consists of a Clifton LS and Ora Recovery slide, both outfitted in similar colorful schemes (the slide gets a dose of trippy swirls). Fans can expect the collection to roll in on December 8.

But if you're feeling a little impatient, the Mafate Three 2 sneaker is already available at HOKA and a couple of retailers.

HOKA's shoes continue to explode in popularity, not just amongst runners but pretty much anyone intrigued by the chunky runners. Fashion folk included. .

Adam Sandler, our dress-down king, has become the HOKA man. Emily Ratajkowski keeps them in her dog-walking shoe rotation. Chris Rock wears HOKAs.

It's hard to resist when HOKA keeps improving its materials, throwing in fire colorways, and teaming up with noteworthy names like Nicole McLaughlin and Satisfy.

In short, HOKA's sneakers just keep getting better — so much that the sneakers have become quite fashionable while remaining performance-ready. The brand's footwear ain't just for the runners anymore. They're for the everyday flexers, too.