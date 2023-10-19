Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

HOKA's Unreleased Masterpiece Shoe Has Already Been Frankenstein'd

in Sneakers
Words By Jake Silbert

Feels like trek-obsessed DIY master Nicole McLaughlin would've collaborated with HOKA already but, strangely, the two are only coming together as of October 2023. Well, who could complain about two great tastes that taste great together?

McLaughlin and HOKA are appropriately dropping a limited edition shoe collaboration designed to McLaughlin's inimitable standards. That means trekky accents like her rugged Merrell shoe and a higher cut like her all-weather Crocs clogs, if you aren't familiar with McLaughlin's previous work.

Specifically, the Nicole McLaughlin x HOKA boot collab obscures conventional closure, shrouding the tall sneaker's laces with a detachable shroud — McLaughlin's shoe isn't actually laceless. it seems, but it sure looks like it is.

McLaughlin's collaborative HOKA shoe is actually a nearly unrecognizable remix of the forthcoming Mafate Three2 runner, itself an impressively stylish update to an attractively retro HOKA shoe. The Mafate Three2 doesn't drop until October 27 and McLaughlin's collaborative HOKA boot will follow in the coming weeks.

Highsnobiety is in touch with a representative for HOKA regarding details and official imagery.

In the meantime, Nicole McLaughlin x HOKA is merely the latest and greatest effort coming from Camp HOKA.

The Californian sportswear juggernaut has been unstoppably dishing nothing but sublime sneakers over the past few months, from its collaborative Tor hiker to brand-new crossover trek shoes. Its a parade of footwear ingenuity, each chunkier and more wearable than the last.

But, of course, HOKA's are only made better when the laces are removed. HOKA recently issued another high-water slip-on sneaker, the Restore TC, and has another gorgeously chunky recovery sandal in the works that adds extraneous laces to a mule — and yet it works!

HOKA's steppin' all over the competition right now, flattening them beneath its beefy soles. The beauty is in the combo of appealing footwear design and reliable utility, a juxtaposition inverted to a tasteful degree by Nicole McLaughlin.

