Chris Rock Is a HOKA Guy Like the Rest of Us

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Everyone — and I’m not exaggerating when I say this — is wearing HOKA these days. From anyone in the medical industry and local runners to Harry Styles, Adam Sandler, and, probably, your dad, it’s near impossible to avoid the chunky little fellas nowadays — and for good reason!

HOKAs are comfy, they’re supportive and, most importantly, they look mint, too. That being the case it’s no surprise that so many people are wearing them as everyday shoes, not least a myriad of celebrities.

The latest high-profile name to add himself to HOKA’s ever-growing list of A-list endorsees is everyone’s favorite funny guy Chris Rock, who was spotted in New York on September 27 wearing a pair of the French sneaker label’s Clifton 9.

Rock has quietly been serving looks for a while now, having been spotted wearing hard-to-get Off-White™ Nikes and a Moncler puffer around NYC’s Soho neighborhood earlier this year.

HOKA’s Clifton, though, sees the actor enter a totally new realm; one that sees him make a case for rocking easy-to-get mainline silhouettes, a tactic also popular with Emily Ratajkowski.

HOKA’s rise into fashionable everyday wear over the last few years has been nothing short of sensational.

Speaking to Highsnobiety last year, Travis Wiseman, HOKA’s Director of Lifestyle Product, put the rise in demand down to “an increased interest in functionality.”

Boiled down, though, from my POV it’s becoming about comfort vs style and if the two align, as they do here on Mr Rock, then HOKAs absolutely slap (sorry).

