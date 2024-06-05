Sign up to never miss a drop
Nicole McLaughlin Gives a Chunky HOKA Hiker a Radical Upgrade

Words By Tom Barker

The HOKA Mafate Three2 has everything you could want from an all-terrain outdoor sneaker: a Vibram Megagrip outsole, toggled quick lace systems, and lightweight, techy fabrics. 

But the Hoka x Nicole McLaughlin Mafate Three2? That has everything you could want from an all-terrain outdoor sneaker... and more. 

Nicole McLaughlin is following up last year’s collaboration with HOKA by once again adding her signature, function-focused flair to one of its most popular shoes. 

The collaboration comes with a detachable shroud that transforms the sporty outdoor footwear into a boot and offers extra carrying space through small pockets. It also has an extra piece of fabric that adds protection to the top of the shoe, clipping into a loop on the front toe. 

This technical shroud is a returning feature from their first collaboration, however, it’s offered in a far more eye-catching color than before: yellow with red contrast stitching. 

Beneath the shroud, McLaughlin has given the Mafate Three2 a predominantly silver and grey look. On the upper of the sneaker, translucent panels are decorated in a gradient print that is yellow (matching the detachable shroud) at the toebox and gradually becomes grey.

The first Hoka x Nicole McLaughlin Mafate Three2 sneaker was one of the highlights in a banner year for HOKA. And this second collaboration is shaping up to be equally of note — it’s not even released yet and I’m already seeing it all over my Instagram feed.

There’s no word on when this shoe will be released but an Instagram caption from McLaughlin reveals it is “coming soon”. 

With the shoes already being hard-launched on McLaughlin's Instagram account and early pairs sent to influencers, we can’t be far away from the official release. 

HOKA often partakes in collaborations (its link-ups with Hidden Characters and the Japanese clothing label WTAPS being recent collaborative highlights) but they never feature stylistic upgrades as drastic as this one from Nicole McLaughlin — the original HOKA sneaker is almost unrecognizable when wearing its collaborative shroud.

Adding a detachable, functional shroud to a beefy trail sneaker has made Nicole McLaughlin HOKA's most radical collaborator.

