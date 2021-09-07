Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
HOKA’s GORE-TEX-Equipped Drop Will Get You Winter Ready in No Time

Written by Fabian Gorsler in Selects
Brand: HOKA ONE ONE

Model: Kaha Low GTX, Sky Kaha GTX, and Bondi 7

Release Date: Available now

Price: $255 (Sky Kaha GTX), $215 (Kaha Low GTX), $170 (Bondi 7)

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

What We’re Saying: HOKA ONE ONE’s first FW21 delivery has arrived at Highsnobiety Shop. The drop consists of the Kaha Low GTX, Sky Kaha GTX, and the all-new Bondi 7. All three styles arrive in season-appropriate colorways that make heavy use of earthy tones and grayscale hues.

Both the high-top and the low-top versions of the Kaha feature GORE-TEX weatherproofing, meaning you won’t need to worry when the wet winter weather rolls around. The Bondi 7 is not GORE-TEX-equipped, but its all-black colorway means dirt won’t show up easily, making it another great fall/winter option. All three styles also feature HOKA’s signature bulky midsole, providing unrivaled comfort, regardless of if you’re trail-running or just walking through the city.

HOKA is traditionally a high-performance brand, but has been taking steps to establish itself in the lifestyle space through collaborations with the likes of Engineered Garments. Performance, however, is always priority number one for the brand.

Check out all sneakers above and shop them at Highsnobiety shop below.

HOKAM Kaha Low GTX Otter Persimmon Orange
$200.00
HOKAM Kaha Low GTX Charcoal Grey Green Sheen
$200.00
HOKAM Bondi 7 Black
$155.00
HOKAM Sky Kaha Black Phantom
$230.00
To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

