Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Of Course, 'I KNOW NIGO' Drops Plenty of Merch

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
Human Made / Billionaire Boys Club
1 / 8

It's March 25, which means that NIGO's landmark I KNOW NIGO album has arrived on basically every streaming platform imaginable, even CD.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Spotify track.

And it wouldn't be a NIGO moment without about a dozen pieces of merch tying in with his latest record, including collaborations with KAWS, A$AP Rocky's AWGE collective and Pharrell's Billionaire Boys Club.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Most of it will be available during the I KNOW NIGO pop-up on March 26 — AWGE's TESTING-themed items are only available in-store at the Shopify New York space in Soho.

Given that Rocky was the creative director of NIGO's new album and accompanying pop-up, it makes sense that the merch that he personally oversees would be given place of prominence at the IRL event.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Expect the varsity jackets to fly off the shelves first, followed swiftly by the crash test dummy-branded hoodies.

Some I KNOW NIGO items already debuted on NIGO's Human Made web store, including the KAWS-designed T-shirt (which is basically just the Victor Victor dog logo but with X's in its eyes) and in-line tees and hoodies.

None of the dog-themed merch has arrived online — it includes food bowls and leashes laden with Victor Victor and I KNOW NIGO branding — but look for all of that stuff to arrive in-store at the NYC pop-up, too.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's a veritable cornucopia of new NIGO, led by his first proper album in nearly two decades.

I KNOW NIGO's trappy tone, informed by the many collaborators handpicked by NIGO to join in, is a departure from the trip-hop sound that NIGO last explored in his own work.

But that's intentional, according to Victor Victor founder Steven Victor, who told Highsnobiety that I KNOW NIGO was a labor of love assembled over the course of a year.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Though its sound is wholly distinct from NIGO's aughts output, NIGO himself is wholly distinct from NIGO in the aughts. Thus, as Victor explained, I KNOW NIGO is gonna sound different, though it took a long time to get the finished product to meet NIGO's standards.

"NIGO's a genius, up there with Kanye and Pharrell," said Victor. "He puts out really, really, really good stuff. Everything's so thoughtful and considered."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Including his merch, apparently.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Jacob & Co. x HighsnobietyLeather Key Tray Black
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Jacob & Co. x HighsnobietyLogo Varsity Jacket Navy Creme
$435.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Jacob & Co. x HighsnobietyLogo Fleece Crew Beige
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Ray-Ban’s Most Famous Sunglasses, Made Into "Puffer" Glasses By A$AP Rocky
  • Cannes Is Warm but Blacked-Out Calvin Klein Is Hot
  • A$AP Rocky's Ray-Bans Are Gold-Plated & Blacked-Out
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • Luxury Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where To Buy Them
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now