IKEA Has an Alternative to Balenciaga's Viral Towel Skirt

Are you looking for a cheaper alternative to Balenciaga’s now-viral Towel Skirt? IKEA has you covered.

The skirt, which arrived on Balenciaga’s website for $925, is finally available to pre-order after its showcasing during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

Yup, that's right: for almost $1,000 you can get yourself a classic Terry cotton towel with an adjustable belt, buttons, and a Balenciaga motif as added extras. Wrap yourself around that!

In the wake of the release and the subsequent internet uproar, IKEA, everyone’s favorite Swedish furniture makers, has released its own “take” on the controversial Towel Skirt by way of the VINARN bath towel, an $8 actual towel that bears a striking resemblance to Balenciaga’s “skirt” but is nearly $900 cheaper.

1 / 3 IKEA

Though IKEA’s tongue-in-cheek release is exactly that, it does highlight just how ridiculous the Balenciaga Towel Skirt and its price is.

Thing is, we shouldn't be surprised. Over the last few years, Balenciaga has made a habit of releasing disruptive products that could conceivably be made at home including a $1,800 Trash Bag and shoelace earrings.

However, while the price of Balenciaga’s Towel Skirt isn't unheard of for a luxury seemingly novelty product, it does go against what Demna Gvasalia, the house’s creative director, said in an interview with Vogue in the wake of last year’s ad scandal.

Gvasalia, who has been at the helm of Balenciaga since 2015, said that going forward he would have “a more mature and serious approach” to his releases and not create products for “image or buzz.”

Of course, things change and whatnot, but if anything says viral clickbait-y fashion, it’s selling a wrap-around towel as a skirt for nearly $1,000.