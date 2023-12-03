Sign up to never miss a drop
Cole Sprouse in Balenciaga’s Towel Skirt? Now, That’s the Suite Life

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

With Balenciaga's towel skirt going viral so close to its Fall 2024 presentation, we were bound to see someone wear it during the show. And Cole Sprouse was that someone.

Ahead of Balenciaga's Fall 2024 show in Los Angeles, Sprouse instantly caught our eye as we noticed the internet-famous (or infamous) piece wrapped around his waist. He even gave a little twirl for the camera.

Sprouse layered the $925 Balenciaga towel skirt over a pair of beige trousers, along with a black tank, mid-length jacket, and black shades (all Balenciaga, of course).

The bathroom-item-turned-fashion-piece is undoubtedly the main character of Sprouse's style show. A true suite life moment, if you will. Get it? Because he starred in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and all.

I wonder: What would Cody have to say about his fashion choice, considering Sprouse's character had his own embarrassing moment involving a towel that's now a luxurious wear?

Hailing from Balenciaga's Spring 2024 collection, Balenciaga's towel skirt fits right in amongst a line-up of foot-molded Birks and serious biker pantboots.

In November, Balenciaga rolled out the first tastes of its seasonal offering, revealing the terry cotton piece that looked exactly how it sounded: a post-shower-ready towel worn as a skirt. It even has two buttons at the waist for a more secure fit than the classic wrap-and-tuck.

Almost as soon as the piece was released for pre-order, it was everywhere on the internet, enjoying the usual reactions as all wild Balenciaga drops do: "Balenciaga is a joke."

Ikea even joined the banter, responding to the almost thousand-dollar piece with its own $8 towel (skirt). The home goods label even recreated the Balenciaga look, probably using pieces far cheaper than those in the Parisian house.

Just as talks of the towel skirt began to quiet down, Mr. Sprouse reminded us of it at Balenciaga's latest show. I mean, who else? Kim K? Eh, not really her steez.

