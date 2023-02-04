No Socks, Just Imran Potato's Caveman Crocs

Nothing beats the feeling of the wind between your toes, the world beneath your feet – freedom, total freedom. Unfortunately, as per society's dictations and general safety and hygiene, we can't always knock about barefoot. That is until now.

Imran Potato, the brainchild of Imran Moosvi, has certainly had its fair share of fun with apparel and sneakers. Initially serving as a home base for bootleg products that paired brands that had never officially collaborated. As the years passed, it became too much more, eventually resulting in official team-ups of its own.

Most recently, it was Vans at the receiving end of a Potato treatment, delivering a fun-filled selection of sneaker styles that embodied...well, a characteristic craziness.

To be honest, that pretty accurately sums up what's to come from Imran Potato and Crocs. Uncomfortably detailed, the upcoming Caveman Crocs first appeared online in 2021.

Just like the name would suggest, these slip-ons take us back to a simpler time. Now, you can live out all of your barefoot dreams without actually going barefoot – a win for everybody involved.

Best described as Crocs as you've never seen them before, these fill all of the holes in aid of creating a life-like foot mold. Complete with cringe-worthy veins, wrinkles, and toenails, the Caveman Croc may well be the stuff of nightmares.

Since the initial tease, Moosvi has taken to Instagram stories to share a new look at the Croc, now appearing in black, white, and grey.

Highsnobiety has reached out to Moosvi for more information.

Whether or not this means the creepy skin-toned variant will remain a sample or 1 of 1 is yet to be seen, but be warned, bare feet are coming to a street near you.