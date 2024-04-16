Kicking off Not In Milan With Inter at the San Siro

This article is part of Not In Milan, a multi-media festival of culture running alongside Milan Design Week.

FC Internazionale Milano (otherwise known as Inter) is in the middle of a historic season. The Italian side is currently top of the Serie A table after 32 games, on track to win its 20th Scudetto and, as a result, earn a second star on its shirt.

Last weekend, we were at the San Siro Stadium watching the team make a push for the title while celebrating Highsnobiety’s upcoming collaboration with the iconic Milanese side. During Inter’s home match against Cagliari, we took over a Hospitality Lounge in the stadium and decked it out with co-branded decorations.

The event included food and drinks provided by Campari and a first look at the limited-edition blanket and cushion in our collaboration. Those in attendance included Paolo Busti, Nina Rayaan Schutz, Michael Cutini, and Guido Ontini (owner of the account inter_Lifestyle).

The game ended in a draw which means that all eyes are on Inter’s game against its rivals AC Milan next week. If they win, it will be the first time the Derby della Madonnina has been the game to decide the Serie A title.

However, there is one important event happening before that historic game is played on April 22: the release of the Inter x Highsnobiety collection. Part of Not In Milan, our multi-channel cultural festival, the collection releases on April 17 via the Highsnobiety Shop and iOS app.

Both items in our homeware set—the woven blanket and cushion—are crafted locally in Milan using a blend of merino wool and cotton. The set takes the blue and black stripes from Inter's home kit and distorts them, creating a warped effect with the club’s crest at the center.

