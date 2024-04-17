From Bar Basso to Inter: All The Collabs We’re Dropping for Not In Milan

This article is part of Not In Milan, a multi-media festival of culture running alongside Milan Design Week.

Not In Milan, the latest installment in Highsnobiety's "Not In" City Series, is taking over the city during its prestigious Design Week, and we’ve created an extensive, limited-edition collection to celebrate the occasion.

Including collaborations with some of our favorite Italian establishments, from an iconic football team to a legendary cocktail bar, the Not In Milan collection releases exclusively via the Highsnobiety Shop and iOS app on April 17.

Highsnobiety

Salone del Mobile.Milano x Highsnobiety

Salone del Mobile.Milano runs as part of Milan Design Week and has become the foremost global event for the furnishing and design sector. The fair was founded in 1961 and has showcased the work of design masters including Ettore Sottsass, Eileen Gray, and Aldo Rossi.

Our collaboration with the furniture fair celebrates its storied history, featuring archival imagery and memorable designs from previous Salone del Mobile.Milano fairs.

Highsnobiety

Bar Basso x Highsnobiety

One of the oldest and most influential cocktail bars in Milan, Bar Basso is a Milanese institution.

It’s famous for inventing the Negroni Sbagliato, a cocktail that has become a staple on cocktail menus around the world.

Marking Highsnobiety and Bar Basso’s third collaboration, our latest collection includes co-branded bar tools and a T-shirt with a life-size print of the bar’s giant cocktail glasses.

Highsnobiety

Highsnobiety Not In Milan

Our exclusive Not In Milan in-line collection draws inspiration from the Art Deco-style signage found in the city and the tradition of enjoying a late afternoon aperitivo. (And if you’re wondering where to get the best aperitivos in Milan, we’ve created a guide for you.)

Highsnobiety

Inter x Highsnobiety

FC Internazionale Milano (or Inter) is one of the world’s most famous football teams. Its signature black and blue kit has been worn by legends of the game such as Javier Zanetti, Giuseppe Meazza, and Ronaldo. It’s also a team steeped in Milanese heritage.

Our collaboration with Inter re-interprets its ubiquitous blue and black stripes on a woven blanket and cushion, both of which are made locally in Milan.

Highsnobiety

Zanotta x Highsnobiety

Founded in 1954, Zanotta is currently celebrating 70 years at the forefront of Italian design. The Milanese furniture company is renowned for its Italian craftsmanship and pioneering designs. For Not In Milan, we are offering one of its most recognizable pieces, the Mezzadro stool, with an exclusive rubber-dipped finish.

