Jacquemus & Nike Has More Swoosh In Its Locker (Exclusive)

Few brands have made a statement with a collaboration quite like Jacquemus has with Nike.

It’s not that Jacquemus’ Nike collabs are outlandish by any means, they’re objectively good to look at. Instead, Jacquemus’ statement in this case is one that further proves the notion that sportswear and luxury wear can be seamlessly fused together.

Ever since their debut release in June 2022 that saw Jacquemus drop two iterations of Nike’s Humara sneaker, the pair have released a handful of equally good shoes, most notably the JF1, a Jacquemus-y luxe take on Nike’s famed Air Force 1.

Better still, not only are Jacquemus’ Nike collaborations nice to look at, but they are also pretty futuristic and more than Simon Porte Jacquemus simply adding his label’s motif to an already-popular Nike product.

Jacquemus’ recently-revealed Nike Swoosh bag is an exemplary example: a never-before-seen black leather handbag realized in the shape of the Nike Swoosh. Genius, right?

Well, as it happens, there’s plenty more Swoosh goodness where that came from after Jacquemus shared images from its full Nike collection that features a pink take on that Swoosh bag, more JF1s, distressed shorts, and some pleasingly minimalist (and kinda tangled) performance apparel.

If previous Jacquemus x Nike releases are anything to go by, the merch won’t hang around for long.

When the pair dropped its orange-themed collaboration in late 2023, everything from the sneakers and the accompanying apparel sold out instantly upon release.

So I expect it to be much the same story this time around too — especially with the inclusion of the new Swoosh bags.

Anyway, if you aren’t lucky enough to get your hands on some Jacquemus x Nike SS24, fear not, because the duo’s consistently impressive collaborative releases certainly aren’t drying up anytime soon, let me tell you. I bid you good luck either way.