Highsnobiety
Honey, Jacquemus Shrunk the Nike Humara's Swoosh

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers
@jacquemus
Brand: Jacquemus x Nike

Model: Humara

Release Date: June 28

Price: $170

Buy: Jacquemus' web store

Editor’s Notes: As we inch closer to the unveiling of Jacquemus x Nike, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus just provided the best look at his label's upcoming collaborative sneakers.

Following Supreme's 2017 collab, Jacquemus brings the Humara model — Simon's faves, by the way — out of retirement for the French brand's first-ever Nike collaboration.

Jacquemus cleans up the Humara's terrain-worthy look, ditching its signature contrast stitching details and reducing the woven-lace system to a single strap wrapped around the ankle.

Despite the Jacquemus makeover, Humara enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the shoe's traditional rugged outsole remains intact, with a gum-sole iteration available for your choosing.

Uncomplicated color palettes dress the Jacquemus x Nike Humara sneakers in noise-free brown and white colorways, rounding off the model's new, tennis-style look (no wonder tennis player Emma Raducanu got first dibs).

With Jacquemus's minimalist plans for its Nike collection, the aesthetic gets literal meaning by way of the shrunken gilded Swoosh on the upper. A miniature Nike check even stamps the shoe's non-plastic quadrilateral aglets, too!

Surely, we've seen the tiny concept before, evident in the collection's other pieces as teased by Jacquemus. So, it's only right to assume this isn't the last we'll see of Jacquemus and Nike's tiny Swoosh supremacy.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
