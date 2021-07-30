Jalen Green’s Sparkling NBA Draft Night Suit Stole the Show

Who: Jalen Green

Where: 2021 NBA Draft

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Editor's notes: Jalen Green might have been selected second overall by the Houston Rockets in the NBA Draft last night, but his sparkling silver suit was definitely the best of the night. Shiny, reflective suits are difficult to pull off (just ask Timothée Chalamet at Cannes), but Green did so and more, pulling his off with a certain kind of nonchalance. The newly-minted NBA player opted for a ’70s-inspired style, which ultimately elevated the fit into the highest echelon of NBA Draft fashion.

The flared trousers and double-breasted suit gave Green’s outfit a vintage look, while the reflective detailing added a touch of New Hollywood to the event. If you forgot about all the NBA logos and sports hoopla, you could have easily mistaken Green’s red carpet appearance for a ’70s movie premiere. We could definitely see a Jalen Green-led Grease, can’t you?

To top it off, Green was just having a good time with some of the best young basketball players in the world, all-smiles in front of the cameras on one of the biggest days of his life so far. That energy combined with the fit makes Green our pick for one of the next gen’s best-dressed players and one to definitely keep an eye on during the upcoming NBA season.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Green wasn’t the only one to try out a shiny suit. Jalen Suggs, wore a slightly more modern cut with the same reflective detailing. Suggs fared better than “Tin Man” Chalamet, but it was undoubtedly Green who stole the show.

If you’re feeling confident and want to recreate Green’s draft night magic, check out a specially curated selection of related (shiny) items below.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.