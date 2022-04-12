Jehucal Takes Three on the Utility Collection

The third time's a charm, they say. Perhaps you'll agree, as Jehucal ushers in the third iteration of its beloved "Utility" collection, complete with OG details – because if it ain't broke, why fix it?

If you're from London, I'd find it hard to believe that you're unfamiliar with Emay's Jehucal. Sure, I'm biased as I've had the brand on my radar since 2017 (a year after its founding), back when its most recent release was a Kill Bill-inspired tracksuit set. Though the brand's vision was clear, there was no telling where the next five years would lead, and yet, here we are.

There's no doubting the brand's progression across all areas; nowadays those Kill Bill sets feel like a distant memory (of course, they are – half a decade is). Quality is up, aesthetics are up, and you'll struggle to get your mitts on a "Til Forever" set if you don't wake up and get to it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Reigning in spring, Jehucal offers up a third take on its classic "Utility" collection. Always moving to improve, the third version is constructed using 100% cotton sanded twill sourced in Lancashire, YKK zippers from London, and is cut, sewn, and pieced together by hand in Birmingham. British conceived, sourced and made. We love to see it.

As the name would lead you to believe, the "Utility" collection is a pocket-hungry fantasy. For the jacket, zippers are are you keep safes, while the pants offer up six external pockets for stash space.

The function-heavy set also features Jehucal's infamous smiley logo – that you'll find on pieces from the brand's humble beginnings – embroidered on the jacket and pants, as well as the classic Jehu-cal and "Chupa Chups" logos.

Think fast to avoid disappointment – the Jehucal "Utility" collection touches down online on 14 April.