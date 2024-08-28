Jenna Ortega’s Favorite Watch Ain’t Goth but It Is Glam

Jenna Ortega's ongoing press run for her upcoming film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, has been a gentle reminder that the Astrid Deetz actress is a stylish force to be reckoned with, currently mastering the art of monochrome garms with subtle allusions to her Beetlejuice character. But amid Ortega's semi-tailored fits, something caught my eye: her Hublot.

Amid the sea of APs, Vintage Cartiers, and Rolex GMTs, Hublot has seemingly become a rare sighting in the wild, which is odd as the brand has quietly delivered this past year, giving me some of my favorite pieces of horology to date. Dare I say Hublot is becoming underrated?

Hublot

Though that warrants a whole discussion, we have to talk about Jenna Ortega's iced-out titanium Hublot Classic Fusion Orlinski. The head-turning geometric design that you see on the watch was created by Richard Orlinski, who used the same techniques in his world-famous sculptures. It's a trippy effect with high-refractive value.

Put it this way, in the right light, especially with the 210 diamonds across the case and bracelet, the watch dances in the light. The dial of the timepiece gets the same geometric treatment but comes in an onyx black, which is right on theme for Ortega's constant goth-style nods.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The version that Ortega is wearing comes in 40mm, which is interesting, being that it is rather large for her wrist, joining the club of women like Rhianna and Serena Willams who reaffirm the idea that you shouldn't be scared of larger-sized watches. The actress pulls it off effortlessly as her industrial dark wristwear brings her entire ensemble together.

Does this mean we are in for a Hublot revival among celebrities? Let's hope so. I want to see someone pop out in a Hublot UNICO pink sapphire watch and work that into their sartorial ensemble.

Eager to check out the latest and greatest in the watch world? Be sure to stop by our Highsnobiety Watch Guide or pick up a few watches in our Highsnobiety shop. Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.