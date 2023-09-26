Sign up to never miss a drop
Move Over, Kylie — Jennifer Coolidge Launches Lip Kit With e.l.f.

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

Forget the Kylie Lip Kit. Thanks to e.l.f. Cosmetics, a Jennifer Coolidge Lip Kit has landed — and the product is just as delightful as the comedy queen herself.

The new collaboration is something of a follow-up to Coolidge's first partnership with e.l.f., which recruited the White Lotus scene-stealer to star in its very first Super Bowl commercial. In the ad, Coolidge joked that, if given the opportunity to make her own lipstick, she'd name it "Dirty Pillows" or "Swollen."

Naturally, e.l.f. had to make Coolidge's dreams come true. On September 27, the duo is launching the Dirty Pillows Lip Kit, a trio of nude lip products. Of course, there's a lipstick in Dirty Pillows, a mauve rose, and a baby pink gloss in Swollen. Rounding out the kit is a matching lip liner in Fill Frontal (if these names are any indication, Coolidge has a bright future in cosmetics copy writing) and a pocket mirror bearing words of wisdom: "lips are the mirror to the soul."

"I love the creative process of becoming somebody a little different each day just to keep life interesting,” Jennifer Coolidge said of the joys of makeup. “A key part of my favorite look is exaggerating my lips by combining lipstick with liner and gloss in just the right colors to make them look bigger... every day I’m asked what products I use to get that look."

Back in February, Fortune speculated on whether e.l.f.'s Super Bowl ad starring Coolidge — a spot that likely cost somewhere around $6 to $7 million — was worth it. Judging from the brand's clever second act, tapping into Coolidge's comedic genius paid off.

