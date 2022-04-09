Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Be Fooled by the Rock Because Bennifer’s Engaged (Again)

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture

Congratulations are in order for Bennifer, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who recently got engaged!

I know we're not supposed to be fooled by the rocks that she's got, but it's definitely hard to ignore Lopez's massive engagement rock on her finger.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

On April 8, J-Lo took to Instagram to reveal that a "major announcement" would be made in her On The JLo newsletter.

You can also say this big reveal doubled as a promotional rollout for the actress-singer's "more personal" content-based platform (business is business, people).

But anywho, back to the announcement. Lopez shared a video via On The Jlo featuring herself teary-eyed and admiring a ring with a green stone and silver band.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Affleck clearly knows what his woman likes, as green happens to be J-Lo's favorite color. Ah, don't you just love a man who pays attention to detail?

"I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress." Jennifer Lopez once said to PEOPLE.

How could we ever forget the dress that birthed Google Images and gets brought up at least twice a year?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

She adds, "I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green."

Now, her latest engagement to Ben Affleck joins the unforgettable Versace dress as another green style moment.

This marks Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's second engagement since calling it quits with their first one and overall romantic relationship in 2004.

But, alas, love proved second chances still exist (well, for some of us). In 2021, Bennifer officially became a thing again, making things official with some IG PDA and their couple style moments like their first red carpet appearance at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While I can't assure you we won't see the Versace dress again, it's safe to say Jennifer Lopez's new green bling will become the next favorable green item we won't stop hearing about for a while.

It's okay, Versace dress. You can rest (for now).

Shop our latest product

Sold out
ASICSGel-Venture 6 Glacier Grey Black
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stone IslandB0243 Nylon Metal Swim Shorts Mid Blue
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Jacob & Co. x HighsnobietyDollar Sign Pendant T-Shirt Black
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Ray-Ban’s Most Famous Sunglasses, Made Into "Puffer" Glasses By A$AP Rocky
  • Pedro Pascal Goes A$AP Rocky Mode
  • How to Rock the adidas Aruku Without Breaking a Sweat (Literally)
  • A Mysterious Japanese Rock Band Is Behind This Techy ASICS Sneaker
  • Scientists Analyzed a Rockstar To Create ASICS’ Techtastic Slip-On Sneaker
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now