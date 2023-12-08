Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Jeremy Allen’s Dirty White Nike Saga Has Ended (For Now)

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

Jeremy Allen White is the king of laidback style and a known outfit repeater, often keeping a pair of beat-up white Nikes in rotation (not that anything is wrong with that, outfit repeating, that is). However, a recent outing revealed that White’s dirty sneaker chronicles may be over — White has a new pair of white Nike Cortez sneakers. Or does he? 

Along with some super simple pieces — black trousers and a blue button-up shirt layered under a black jacket — White rocked a pair of almost-bright white Nike Cortez while chatting with a friend in the streets of Los Angeles. They still had some wear on them.

Nestled over his signature curly hair, the same tan New York Yankees cap he’s seen wearing in almost every other picture of him during his downtime. White even wore this exact look previously, though with a far dirtier pair of sneakers. But the latest and almost fresh-looking pair has me wondering: Did he finally take a toothbrush to his Cortez sneakers or are these lesser beaters that he keeps around? Does it matter? He looks like he was made for them either way. 

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White typically looks good in his simple casual wears. The key to his chill style? It lies in the fact that he continually recycles the same pieces. Like, literally the same ones. Even if White’s sneakers are sometimes a little busted up, it’s a masterclass in simplicity.

White is partial to classic Nikes, whether beat-up or fresh-out-the-box Air Force 1s or Cortez. When it comes to his sneakers, White keeps things straightforward like the rest of his wardrobe. And what’s more timelessly basic than a white iteration of those very Nike shoes? 

White seems like a man who knows what he likes and will buy ten of them when he finds it. Not bad advice when it comes to staples, really. Plus, you can’t go wrong with Nike’s more classic sneakers that work with jeans for grocery store runs and suits for the red carpet. 

Even when White does venture into non-Nike territory, they are just regular general release Sambas that you could get same-day delivered to your house on a whim if needed. See, he's a simple man.

President Barack Obama always sang the praises of having the same-ish suits and shirts all lined up in his closet so he could just get to business when he woke up. Okay, there was that one tan suit moment. But the response to Obama's tan moment proved the POTUS' point: there’s power in having your own uniform especially when you wear it well with tons of swagger. Jeremy Allen White and his semi-clean Nikes get it. 

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
ACS Pro
Salomon
$215
Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Inforced Nylon Cargo T
Highsnobiety HS05
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
OG Detroit Jacket
Carhartt WIP
$200
We Recommend
  • Gum Sole Sneaker
    These Are the Best Gum Sole Sneakers to Shop Right Now
    • Style
  • gore-tex jackets
    The Most Stylish GORE-TEX Jackets For Fall 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Panda Dunks Are Restocking (Again)
    • Sneakers
  • nike go flyease
    You Can Actually Cop the Nike Go FlyEase on Sale Now
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These White Sneakers Will Add Versatility To Your Rotation
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • suki waterhouse pregnancy outfit
    Suki Waterhouse’s Maternity Style Echoes Rihanna’s Bump-First Mentality
    • Style
  • jeremy allen white nike cortez outfit
    Jeremy Allen’s Dirty White Nike Saga Has Ended (For Now)
    • Style
  • nocta nike fleece 8000 peaks collection
    NOCTA x Nike's New Fleece Is Actually Season-Appropriate
    • Style
  • sacai nike vaporwaffle new colorways
    Dear sacai x Nike Stans, Your Faves Have New Heat in the Vault
    • Sneakers
  • A Kind of Guise Fall/Winter 2023.
    'Tis The Season For A Kind of Guise!
    • Style
  • adifom stan smith mules in aqua
    Adifom Stan Smith Mules in Six Colorways
    • Footwear
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023