Jeremy Allen’s Dirty White Nike Saga Has Ended (For Now)

Jeremy Allen White is the king of laidback style and a known outfit repeater, often keeping a pair of beat-up white Nikes in rotation (not that anything is wrong with that, outfit repeating, that is). However, a recent outing revealed that White’s dirty sneaker chronicles may be over — White has a new pair of white Nike Cortez sneakers. Or does he?

Along with some super simple pieces — black trousers and a blue button-up shirt layered under a black jacket — White rocked a pair of almost-bright white Nike Cortez while chatting with a friend in the streets of Los Angeles. They still had some wear on them.

Nestled over his signature curly hair, the same tan New York Yankees cap he’s seen wearing in almost every other picture of him during his downtime. White even wore this exact look previously, though with a far dirtier pair of sneakers. But the latest and almost fresh-looking pair has me wondering: Did he finally take a toothbrush to his Cortez sneakers or are these lesser beaters that he keeps around? Does it matter? He looks like he was made for them either way.

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White typically looks good in his simple casual wears. The key to his chill style? It lies in the fact that he continually recycles the same pieces. Like, literally the same ones. Even if White’s sneakers are sometimes a little busted up, it’s a masterclass in simplicity.

White is partial to classic Nikes, whether beat-up or fresh-out-the-box Air Force 1s or Cortez. When it comes to his sneakers, White keeps things straightforward like the rest of his wardrobe. And what’s more timelessly basic than a white iteration of those very Nike shoes?

White seems like a man who knows what he likes and will buy ten of them when he finds it. Not bad advice when it comes to staples, really. Plus, you can’t go wrong with Nike’s more classic sneakers that work with jeans for grocery store runs and suits for the red carpet.

Even when White does venture into non-Nike territory, they are just regular general release Sambas that you could get same-day delivered to your house on a whim if needed. See, he's a simple man.

President Barack Obama always sang the praises of having the same-ish suits and shirts all lined up in his closet so he could just get to business when he woke up. Okay, there was that one tan suit moment. But the response to Obama's tan moment proved the POTUS' point: there’s power in having your own uniform especially when you wear it well with tons of swagger. Jeremy Allen White and his semi-clean Nikes get it.