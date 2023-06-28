In the World of Jil Sander, Opposites Attract

Lucie and Luke Meier have worked wonders at Jil Sander since their arrival in 2018 having reinvigorated the German label with a fresh and contemporary touch, yet still maintaining the founder's signature aesthetic.

Rejuvenating a brand while simultaneously keeping things aligned with its past is, by all accounts, no easy task, yet the Meiers (from the outside, at least) have made it look a breeze.

For their latest collection — Jil Sander Men’s Resort 2024 — the Meiers are continuing down the same avenue as last season by further exploring the possibilities that arise when fusing elements that are often considered opposites.

Tailored jackets are as rectangular and powerful as they are relaxed, for example, while shorts are tailored but also creased.

Elsewhere there are high-collared tops, tees, mesh shirts, and knits, with accessories like foulards, necklaces, envelope folios, and flattened jewelry gluing the looks together.

On the feet, Jil Sander footwear comes into its own. Merging the worlds of sports and luxury, sneakers arrive macro rubber soles with a hint of oversized, as vulcanized thigh-high rubber boots deliver an option at the other end of the scale.

Jil Sander’s ongoing Meier-ification is, from our perspective at least, something to behold, and its Men’s Resort 2024 collection only further cements that.